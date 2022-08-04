Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.66.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.75 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.11%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

