Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.