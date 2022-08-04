Head to Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) and The Competition

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bluejay Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -52.42% -44.29% Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors -748.92% -54.83% -19.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -$3.49 million -3.02 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors $1.14 billion $83.89 million -509.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bluejay Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors 624 3047 7215 162 2.63

Bluejay Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 726.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

