Head-To-Head Contrast: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denny’s and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Denny's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 4 3 0 2.43 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 18.24% -52.44% 9.51% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Denny’s and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.57 $78.07 million $1.19 8.50 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.73 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Denny’s beats BT Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.