Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €1.20 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €58.12 ($59.92). 618,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.84). The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.22.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.