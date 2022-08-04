Harmony 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.15 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Harmony has a total market cap of $279.31 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,552,829,468 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412,609,468 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

