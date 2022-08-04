Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $29.34 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $29.34 million and $55,709.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.51 or 0.07090179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00262747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00699260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00594970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005703 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 513,641,066 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

