GYEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49,123.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $49,123.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
