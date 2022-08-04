GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $105.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.