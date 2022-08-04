GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,053. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $74,164,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.