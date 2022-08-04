Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

