Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
