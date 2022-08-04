Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GHL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

