Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
