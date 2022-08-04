Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

