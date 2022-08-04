Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 292,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

