Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 96,490 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 96,490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $39,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

