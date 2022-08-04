Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $46.39 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 162,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,234. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

