Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,318 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $78,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,052. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

