Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $538.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $790,786.70 and approximately $538.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

