Graviton Price Reaches $1.91 on Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.
Graviton Coin Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.