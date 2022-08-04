GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $320,048.96 and $85.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.51 or 0.07090179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00262747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00699260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00594970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005703 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

