Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

