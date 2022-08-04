Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $156.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 713.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $4,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.