Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.66. 34,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 713.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

