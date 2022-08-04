Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

