Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 5,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

