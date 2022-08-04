Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,114,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

