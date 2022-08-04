Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,165,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.03 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

