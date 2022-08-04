Genel Energy plc (GENL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.63) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a one year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of £367.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 182 ($2.23) to GBX 172 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Further Reading

