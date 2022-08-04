Gems Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,390.00 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Gems has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $125,851.61 and approximately $26,390.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.