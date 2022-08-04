Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $190.41 million and $1.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004369 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00127411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 191,573,557 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

