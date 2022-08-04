Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,967. Garmin has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $485,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

