Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.
Garmin stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,967. Garmin has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $485,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
