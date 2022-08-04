FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised by Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

APTO stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 104,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 223,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.