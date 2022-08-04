FY2024 Earnings Estimate for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 52,787 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

