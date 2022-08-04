FY2023 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TA. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ TA opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.