FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kingfisher plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

