FY2023 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Cut by KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

