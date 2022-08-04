FY2022 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increased by Analyst

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Swiss Re in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Swiss Re’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

