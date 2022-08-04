FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Issued By William Blair

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

