Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

