FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $210.73. 3,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,573. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.08.

