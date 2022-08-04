FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

