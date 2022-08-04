FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.60. 14,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,661,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,661,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,500. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

