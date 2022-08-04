FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

