Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

FRSH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,962. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

