Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDP opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281 in the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

