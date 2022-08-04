Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 325,038 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 3.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $103,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,367,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

