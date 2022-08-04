Freemont Management S.A. Sells 49,950 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

