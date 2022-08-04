Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 21,400 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

