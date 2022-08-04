Freemont Management S.A. Invests $5.02 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

