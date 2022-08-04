Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.75 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $182.19 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

